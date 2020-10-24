Fran Kirby to miss England’s friendly with Germany due to ankle injury

Fran Kirby's last England match was at the 2019 World Cup - (Copyright PA Archive)
By Alicia Turner
13:21pm, Sat 24 Oct 2020
Fran Kirby has withdrawn from England’s squad ahead of their friendly against Germany due to injury, the Football Association has announced.

The Chelsea forward, who has sustained an ankle problem, had been hoping to make her first international appearance since the 2019 World Cup in Tuesday’s match in Wiesbaden.

A statement from the FA said: “Chelsea’s Fran Kirby has been withdrawn from the England squad after sustaining an ankle injury during yesterday’s training game at St George’s Park.

“She now returns to her club for further assessment.”

The 27-year-old has been in eye-catching form for Chelsea this season after being out of action from November onwards last term having been diagnosed with pericarditis.

No replacement has been called up to Phil Neville’s Lionesses squad.

Tuesday’s match will be England’s first since the SheBelieves Cup in March, where Neville’s side beat Japan but lost to the USA and Spain.

