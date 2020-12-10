Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has overtaken Eni Aluko to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Kirby’s brace in the Blues’ 5-0 Champions League victory against Benfica yesterday took her tally to 70 which surpassed Aluko’s 68.

Kirby wrote on Instagram: "People will ask me why one of the reasons I joined Chelsea, and this amazing woman was definitely one of them. To overtake not just a @chelseafcw but a women’s football legend is extremely special, the support @enialuko has given me throughout my career goes unmatched.

“I’m humbled to become the record all-time goalscorer, and I’m privileged to play with the players I have. Thank you to all my team-mates for making this possible.”

The feat is even more impressive considering the amount of time she has spent on the sidelines through injury and illness in her five years at the club. She took nearly a year out from the game recently as she had pericarditis, a condition where the tissue around the heart is inflamed.

Despite her set backs, Chelsea manager Emma Hayes says she isn’t ‘surprised’ Kirby has made history.

She said: "Every day I think is a precious day and taking things one day at a time I think is helping Fran. In normal circumstances I’d leave her on the pitch to get a hat-trick today but like I said I’ve got to play with five games [over two weeks] in mind and she’s such a good team player she’ll do whatever’s needed to get a result.

"I think that’s one of the reasons why so much goes in for her, because of the contributions she’s making to the whole, it’s not a surprise to me. She knows what I think about her. With the performances she keeps putting in, the rewards will come for her whatever they are."

Kirby will be hoping to add to her goal tally this weekend in the Women’s Super League as Chelsea take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.