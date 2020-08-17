Former Wales international Cheryl Foster promoted to UEFA’s elite referees list

Foster has been promoted
Foster has been promoted - (Copyright PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
8:54am, Mon 17 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Former Wales international Cheryl Foster has been promoted to UEFA’s elite referees list.

The move means she is now recognised as one of the best officials in Europe.

She became a referee in 2013 after retiring from playing and made FIFA’s elite list in 2015.

“Thank you for all your kind messages and to those who have supported me throughout this crazy journey,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Shocked is an understatement with the season we have all just encountered as officials, players and supporters but here’s to the new season! Immensely proud to fly the [Welsh flag].”

Foster was also added to the International Football Association Board's Football Advisory Panel in 2019.

During her time as a player she took the pitch for clubs Bangor City, Liverpool and Doncaster Bells.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

Wales Football