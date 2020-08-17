Former Wales international Cheryl Foster promoted to UEFA’s elite referees list
Former Wales international Cheryl Foster has been promoted to UEFA’s elite referees list.
The move means she is now recognised as one of the best officials in Europe.
She became a referee in 2013 after retiring from playing and made FIFA’s elite list in 2015.
“Thank you for all your kind messages and to those who have supported me throughout this crazy journey,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Shocked is an understatement with the season we have all just encountered as officials, players and supporters but here’s to the new season! Immensely proud to fly the [Welsh flag].”
Foster was also added to the International Football Association Board's Football Advisory Panel in 2019.
During her time as a player she took the pitch for clubs Bangor City, Liverpool and Doncaster Bells.