Ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Karen Hills wants to remain in women’s football and has hinted she has a few offers lined up.

Hills was sacked by Spurs last month, alongside her co-manager Juan Amoros, after 14 years in charge. She was replaced on the same day by Rehanne Skinner.

She told BBC Sport: "I have done something incredible. I have done something that not many people will get an opportunity to do because of the way the game is going - and I'm really proud of that.

"I can only see [the women's game] excelling. I want to be a part of that. There are options to explore so I'm keeping them open."

Whatever Hills does next she has confirmed she and co-boss Amoros will be going in ‘different career directions’.

"It's been an amazing friendship and a very good partnership. We would go out for dinner with our partners and I have been over to Spain to meet his mum.

"We were both very passionate about the game, driven to taking this team forward and we took the opportunity with both hands. We spent more time with each other than we did with anyone else. This period is probably the longest we haven't seen each other."