Sacked Spurs boss Karen Hills has spoken for the first time about life after leaving Spurs.

Hills, who had been manager at Tottenham since 2007, said in a message to fans on Twitter that she will ‘always be a supporter’ and that she is moving onto her ‘next chapter’.

"It has been an amazing 20 years of my life. From starting up the first junior girls football programme at local schools, setting up college football programmes and women’s walking football to having the privilege of taking Spurs Women to the top of the game - it’s been a dream come true.

“The last 13 years with Spurs Women have been incredible, including three promotions and so many fantastic memories. The players and staff I have worked with along the way have all been exceptional and I feel extremely privileged to have worked with them all, especially my friend and co-head coach Juan Amoros.”

She then said she is taking time to reflect before she moves on.

"I can’t praise enough the amazing support we have had along the way from the fans, who have been on this once in a lifetime journey with us, to my friends and family who have always believed in me.

“I have no doubt the team and club will continue to progress and I can only thank them for supporting me all the way. I will always be a supporter. For me now, it’s time to reflect and move onto my next chapter.”

Hills was axed last Thursday from the Women’s Super League club alongside co-manager Amoros. The pair were replaced by Rehanne Skinner the same day.

Skinner has a lot of work to do as the new manager of Spurs as the club are currently sat in 11th position in the WSL.