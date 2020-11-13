Former England star Kelly Smith ‘not surprised’ about Manchester Untied’s rise to the top under Casey Stoney
Former England international Kelly Smith is 'not surprised’ that Casey Stoney’s Manchester United squad are currently top of the WSL table.
The side made their debut in the top-flight last year and finished fourth, and so far this season have not lost a game.
Smith, who won the WSL three times with Arsenal, said: “I'm not surprised with how well Casey Stoney has done. I know she is a winner mentally and she has always wanted to be a manager, she is a student of the game.
“They have resources to bring top players in. It's taken a little amount of time to get the team playing as well as they are,” she told Sky Sports News.
“And she managed to bring in two top internationals in Christen Press and Tobin Heath to get them goals, I'm not surprised at all."