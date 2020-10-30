Former Chelsea and England star Karen Carney plagued by sexist abuse over commentary during Arsenal’s Europa League match
Former Chelsea and England star Karen Carney was subject to ‘sexist’ abuse during her commentary on Arsenal’s 3-0 Europa League victory over Dundalk.
Throughout the match fans watching on BT Sport took to social media to criticise Carney.
One wrote: “Karen Carney why do they do it. Puts fans off I think. Dreadful. The sooner we stop with this political correctness s***, the better!”
While another tweeted: "This birds voice f*** me"
Another said: “They should punish criminals by making them listen to Karen Carney for 90 minutes”
And one other wrote: “Karen Carney! Shut up! Talking absolute tosh. It’s just unnecessary. SMH!”
However, many came to her defence, slamming the abuse as ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynistic’.
One said: “Misogyny is still rife in this country. Whether you are a top business woman like Amanda Staveley dealing with it from Barclays top brass or a ex England International female footballer commentator like Karen Carney dealing with it from Craig in Kettering.”
Another wrote: “Karen Carney on co comms. She's been fine yet we're still getting the sexist comments.”
Carney is also a regular part of the BT Sport’s team covering the Women’s Super League.