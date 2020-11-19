Former England assistant coach Rehanne Skinner announced as Spurs’ new boss

Skinner has left her role as assistant coach of the Lionesses to take the Spurs job
Skinner has left her role as assistant coach of the Lionesses to take the Spurs job (EMPICS Sport)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
18:24pm, Thu 19 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

England assistant coach Rehanne Skinner has been named the new manager of Women’s Super League side Spurs.

The former Middlesbrough and Leicester player, who worked closely with Phil Neville for three months having previously coach the England women at Under-18 and Under-21 level, has signed a contract that will keep her at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

As well as working for the Football Association, Skinner was also assistant manager of the Wales national team before joining the England set-up.

Skinner spent several years working with the various England age groups before becoming Neville’s assistant

 (EMPICS Sport)

Speaking about the appointment, she said: "I am really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur and cannot wait to get started in the WSL after the international break.

"The Club’s philosophy and future plans are something I was really keen to be a part of. They have shown a real commitment to the women’s team and have come a long way in a short period of time which is a credit to all the players and staff involved.

"There is some incredible experience within this squad and I am looking forward to getting to work with the players so we can build on the progress that has been made so far and bring future success to the team."

The announcement comes just hours after Spurs relieved former managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros from their positions with immediate effect.

Hills had been head coach of Tottenham since 2009, with Amoros joining two years later.

Sign up to our newsletter

Football

Women's Super League

Tottenham Women

Karen Hills

Juan Amoros

Rehanne Skinner

US