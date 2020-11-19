Former England assistant coach Rehanne Skinner announced as Spurs’ new boss
England assistant coach Rehanne Skinner has been named the new manager of Women’s Super League side Spurs.
The former Middlesbrough and Leicester player, who worked closely with Phil Neville for three months having previously coach the England women at Under-18 and Under-21 level, has signed a contract that will keep her at the club until the end of the 2023 season.
As well as working for the Football Association, Skinner was also assistant manager of the Wales national team before joining the England set-up.
Speaking about the appointment, she said: "I am really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur and cannot wait to get started in the WSL after the international break.
"The Club’s philosophy and future plans are something I was really keen to be a part of. They have shown a real commitment to the women’s team and have come a long way in a short period of time which is a credit to all the players and staff involved.
"There is some incredible experience within this squad and I am looking forward to getting to work with the players so we can build on the progress that has been made so far and bring future success to the team."
The announcement comes just hours after Spurs relieved former managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros from their positions with immediate effect.
Hills had been head coach of Tottenham since 2009, with Amoros joining two years later.