Fara Williams among stars to be a part of the FA’s elite coach programme
A number of current and former footballers and coaches are to be a part of the Football Association’s elite coach programme.
The programme will see four big names from women’s football be put through a season-long training course with England Women’s junior squads.
Reading’s Fara Williams, former Arsenal star Rachel Yankey, ex-Chelsea player Mary Phillip and UEFA 'A' Licence football coach Coreen Brown will all take part.
Williams will be assisting U17s head coach Gemma Grainger and she will continue playing for Reading in the Women’s Super League while she undertakes the programme.
While Yankey will be placed with U19s head coach Andy Spence.
Phillip, England Women’s first ever black captain, will assist U18s head coach Lydia Bedford while still coaching men’s side Peckham Town.
And Brown will work with U16s head coach John Salomon while she continues her role as academy coach at Arsenal.
The programme is a part of the FA’s equality, diversity and inclusion strategy which aims to drive meaningful change in football.