Women’s football has treated fans with thrilling clashes and battles in the first quarter of the 2020/21 season across all tiers in England.

And with the Women’s Super League currently on a break, the FA Women’s Championship has the chance to take centre stage.

But first, let’s take a look at the season so far and which teams are battling for promotion to the top-flight.

Durham currently sit at the top of the table with 18 points, having won five of their eight matches so far under boss Lee Sanders.

Victories for the side were against the likes of Lewes where they won 3-0, and a 1-0 win against Sheffield United.

But breathing down their necks are Leicester City who sit just one point behind them in their debut season.

It it the first time Leicester have played as a professional women’s team after the club announced the move in the summer.

Liverpool, who got relegated from the WSL last season, are sitting in third and have lost just one game against Sheffield United.

But the Sheffield side are not backing off and sit just one place behind the Merseyside team under their new manager Neil Redfearn, after Carla Ward was appointed as Birmingham City head coach for the new season.

In the second half of the table, the teams are tightly bunched.

Lewes and Blackburn Rovers are trying to break into the top four and be in contention for promotion.

While London Bees and Charlton Athletic currently sit at the bottom of the table.

But all is still to play for as the clubs are not even halfway through the season.

Today’s action:

Will Sheffield United be able to extend their lead from Lewes? (PA)

Charlton Athletic are set to face Sheffield United at The Oakwood at 2pm.

The last time the sides faced each other was in October 2019 where Charlton held on to a 2-2 draw.

But Sheffield United will be heading into the clash with confidence after they beat Coventry United in a convincing 4-0 victory to go into the next round of the Continental League Cup this week.

Coventry United will go head-to-head with Blackburn Rovers at Butts Park Arena at 2pm.

Blackburn Rovers sit three places above their opponents in the table and drew 2-2 against the side last time out.

Rovers are heading into the fixture off the back of a 0-0 draw against Liverpool and a 3-0 win against London Bees.

But for Coventry United, the side have struggled to gain momentum and last time out suffered a 9-0 thrashing to Leicester City.