FA planning tournament in England to replace SheBelieves Cup
The Football Association are reportedly planning to host an England-based competition in February to replace the SheBelieves Cup in the Lionesses schedule.
England confirmed in July they were pulling out of the competition being held in the US early next year due to the pandemic.
However, with recent friendlies against Germany and Norway cancelled, the governing body is keen to arrange matches for the Lionesses who haven’t played since March.
While England’s opponents in the replacement tournament have not yet been confirmed they are said to be in talks with three possible opponents, according to The Athletic.
The competition will act as preparation for the Lionesses ahead of the delayed Tokyo Olympics next summer. The full Team GB squad has not yet been announced.
The last edition of the SheBelieves Cup took place back in March with England, Japan, Spain and the US competing and the US took the trophy.