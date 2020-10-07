Manchester City and Everton will face off on Wednesday evening in a huge Continental League Cup match as the 2020/21 edition of the competition gets underway.

New Man City manager Gareth Taylor is hoping to guide his side to the League Cup trophy and in doing so equal Arsenal’s record of four triumphs since the first edition back in 2011.

City last lifted the trophy after beating The Gunners on penalties in 2019 and will be looking to begin their rode back to the final with a win tonight.

Meanwhile, Everton have begun the new Women’s Super League campaign with three wins from three.

However, they have never reached the final of the League Cup and are being swarmed with fixtures having already advanced to the final of the re-scheduled FA Cup.

Man City and Everton are sharing Group C with Liverpool and Manchester United so will know every point is vital if they wish to advance from a challenging quartet.

Fatigue could prove pivotal in this one as both sides played just a few days ago, so Taylor and Willie Kirk may look to rotate their squads for this one.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this exciting encounter

Everton have made a sensational start to the season - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

What time?

The match will be played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium with a kick-off time of 7pm and will be available to watch on the FA Player.

If you are unable to watch the fixture, NewsChain will be live blogging the match so you don’t miss any of the action.

Injuries

Manchester City will be without Aoife Mannion, Megan Campbell and Lauren Hemp who are all missing through injury.

Gabby George has returned to training for the first time since rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in February, but will still not be available for some time.