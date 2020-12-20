FA close to agreeing landmark TV deal with BBC and Sky to show WSL matches next season
14:13pm, Sun 20 Dec 2020
The Women’s Super League is set to land a deal with the BBC and Sky to show lives matches next season.
Negotiations are still ongoing but a deal is expected to be announced in January, say the Telegraph.
While the BBC do show some WSL games via the Red Button currently, the new agreement would see women’s football on BBC One and Two.
The contract is understood to be an improved financial position for the the WSL as currently the BBC and BT Sport just cover production costs of matches shown.
The FA said last year that BT Sport had 85,000 viewers per match while the BBC had 285,000 on the Red Button.