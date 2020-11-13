Everton’s Valerie Gauvin out for two months after FA Cup final injury
Everton boss Willie Kirk has confirmed Valerie Gauvin won’t play before Christmas after picking up an injury in the FA Cup final.
Gauvin picked up a muscle injury in the Toffees’ 3-0 defeat to Manchester City earlier this month.
Kirk said: “I don’t think we’ll see Valerie Gauvin before Christmas, which is a shame. She obviously started the season really, really well.
“She’s picked up a muscle injury, which we need to look after."
The manager gave the update ahead of this weekend’s WSL game against Reading.
Lucy Graham will return to the side after missing the Chelsea game last weekend.
This weekend is billed as the Women’s Football Weekend as there is a break in the men’s game and Everton’s match is being streamed on the BBC’s Red Button.
Kirk added: “Personally, I’m delighted the matches have been spread over the whole weekend, because I’ll be able to watch most of them.
“It’s great we’re being shown on the BBC. It shows the direction we’re travelling in, that the live broadcasters are interested in us.”