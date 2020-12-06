Everton’s Hayley Raso says ‘there’s always something to prove’ being a professional athlete
Everton striker Hayley Raso says she always feels like she has ‘something to prove’.
The 26 year-old Australian joined the Women’s Super League team earlier this year and has made five appearances and scored two goals during the 2020/21 season.
“I always feel like I have stuff to prove, it's just a mindset I have. As players and athletes and as people chasing dreams there's always something to prove,” she told The Players podcast.
The star suffered a horrific back injury in August 2018 while playing in a National Women’s Soccer League game for Portland Thorns, but the striker is determined to not let her injury ‘define’ her as a player.
Raso, who has earned over 45 caps for her country, added: "I want to be an inspiration, I want to be a role model but I want to be known for what I do on the field.
“I don't want to be known for something that happened to me some time ago.”
Everton currently sit in fourth in the table and are set to face Manchester City at 2.30pm today.