Everton thrash Aston Villa 6-0 as Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie each bag a brace
Everton have continued their winning streak with a 6-0 victory against newly-promoted Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League.
Hayley Raso and Claire Emslie each scored twice with Valérie Gauvin and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah also on target for the Toffees who showed their dominance from the off.
Villa, who hosted for the first time in the top flight at Sands’s Banks, failed to unlock Everton’s defence, despite several positive counter-attacks.
Australian star Raso tapped in the first in the 20th minute after Emslie fired in a cross from the left.
Two minutes later Raso sealed the second unmarked after the ball was gifted by German goalkeeper Lisa Weiss.
Villa’s confidence was knocked as Emslie curled in an impressive ball into the box after some effortless play from Raso and Izzy Christiansen.
Minutes before the half-time whistle Everton turned the screw again as Gauvin scored with a bullet header from close range.
After some clinical defensive play from Villa’s Anita Asante and Ramona Petzelberger, striker Emma Follis fired the ball to Stine Larsen who narrowly missed.
After the break, England youth international Boye-Hlorkah came off the bench to replace Raso and within minutes added to the scoresheet with a world class strike from the right.
Soon after Emslie got her second of the match after a one-on-one with keeper Weiss.
Willie Kirk’s side topped off a perfect week after sealing their spot in the FA Cup final at Wembley earlier this week.