Everton stun Chelsea and knock the Blues out of the FA Cup
Everton stunned Chelsea to knock the WSL champions out of the FA Cup in an enthralling quarter-final at Goodison Park.
Chelsea were dominant in the early stages, creating multiple chances from quick ball gifted by Everton who gave them acres of space.
The sustained pressure was rewarded as Blues' Erin Cuthbert scored in the fourth minute after an assist from Pernille Harder.
Chelsea continued to press as Everton gradually began to find their feet through Hayley Raso who created a few chances for the Toffees.
The hosts’ wait for an equaliser was rewarded in the 39th minute as top scorer this season, Lucy Graham, headed past Ann-Katrin Berger.
Willie Kirk made two changes at half-time as Simone Magill and Abbey-Leigh Stringer made way for Valerie Gauvin and Damaris Egurrola and what a difference they made.
The Toffees maintained their composed performance and it paid off as Gauvin scored the winner in the 63rd minute.
Despite chances for Beth England, Harder and Sam Kerr, Chelsea just could not get back into the match and so it is Everton on their way to the semi-finals where they will play the winner of Brighton v Birmingham on Wednesday.