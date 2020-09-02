Everton sign Spanish international Damaris Egurrola
Everton have announced the signing of Spanish international Damaris Egurrola in a two-year deal.
Egurrola, 21, is joining the WSL side from Spanish club Athletic Bilbao where she played for eight years.
The midfielder made her senior debut for Spain in May 2019.
“When the chance to sign Damaris was presented to me, it was an opportunity we simply couldn’t turn down. It's another big signing for us and another sign of our ambition and intent,” said Everton manager Willie Kirk.
"She is already at a very good level, shown by the fact she has been capped for the Spanish senior team at a young age, and her potential simply has no ceiling.
"Damaris is currently in quarantine and so by the time she joins the group she’ll be a bit behind everyone else, having missed all of our pre-season, but we’ll work with her over the coming weeks, and Everton fans will see her in action as soon as possible."
The WSL will get back underway this weekend and Everton’s first match is away against Bristol City on Sunday.