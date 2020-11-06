Everton managers Kirk and Ancelotti support city-wide coronavirus testing in Liverpool
Everton managers Willie Kirk and Carlo Ancelotti have backed the city-wide coronavirus testing scheme which came into force in Liverpool today.
The scheme means any individual living or working in Liverpool can receive a coronavirus test as they bid to combat the extremely high number of cases in the city.
"This is a big moment for the city of Liverpool and a huge opportunity for us all to tackle the virus collectively," said Everton Women’s boss Kirk.
"The key workers in our city and across the country have been incredible and now we all have the chance to play our part. Taking a test will help protect members or our family, our friends and our colleagues.
"The message is simple - take the test, follow the guidance and help ease the restrictions in our city."
"I would urge everyone living and working in Liverpool to register and be tested," added the men’s team’s head coach Ancelotti.
"Taking a test is very simple, in our football bubble we are tested every week, which has allowed football to continue in England.
"Hopefully now rapid mass testing is available to everyone in Liverpool, it will mean we can control the virus better, help the city get out of tier 3 restrictions once the lockdown ends and eventually allow us to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones."