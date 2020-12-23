Everton manager Willie Kirk signs new deal
Everton boss Willie Kirk will remain at the club until 2023 after penning a new deal for the Women’s Super League side.
And he is setting his sights on qualifying for the Champions League.
Hesai: “We want to take the standards at Everton to a completely different level, a higher level than it’s ever been before. I’m desperate to bring silverware to Everton Women. And we want to qualify for the Champions League.
“There are a lot of building blocks, but that’s what we want to do.”
When Kirk joined in 2018 the club were in a relegation battle.
He finished that season in tenth, sixth the following year and they are currently in fifth.
But he stressed his ambitions will need to be supported by investment.
“We need to continue improving the players we’ve got and to continue to invest – and invest in a level of player that will help us achieve our goals.
“We want to develop our own players and bring them through the Academy system, and that’s exciting. We’ve been quite proactive in that. We want to continue improving our everyday practices."
Everton next play in the league on January 10 against Manchester United.