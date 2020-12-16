Everton knocked out of Conti Cup despite victory over Manchester United
Everton are out of the Continental League Cup despite a 1-0 victory over Manchester United this evening.
The Toffees didn’t top their group and missed out on being one of the two best second place teams to go through to the quarter-finals due to goal difference.
Durham and Crystal Palace have now claimed the spots and will go through to the knock-out round.
Knowing they had to score a lot of goals against United put pressure on Everton which showed as the visitors were able to keep the Toffees at bay in the first half.
It took until the 74th minute for Everton to break the deadlock as Lucy Graham scored.
Despite the continued battle between United and Everton, neither side could find a score for the remainder of the match. At the full-time whistle the Toffees claimed the match win but also exited the tournament.
The fixture result means the Conti Cup quarter-finalists have been confirmed.
Aston Villa, Manchester City, Durham, Crystal Palace, Bristol City, Chelsea Leicester City and West Ham will compete for the trophy currently held by the Blues.
A date for the draw to see who will play who in the quarters has not yet been confirmed.