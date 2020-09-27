Everton boss Willie Kirk says a win over Chelsea in FA Cup could be the ‘springboard’ for a positive season
Everton manager Willie Kirk says he wants his team to be ‘challenging for trophies’ which begins today as they face Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final.
He believes if they can pick up a win against the Blues it will ‘springboard’ the team into a positive season.
He told BBC Sport: "I want to win silverware and be challenging for silverware. More importantly, for the club it's more steps in the right direction in terms of to getting us back towards where we were a number of years ago, which was consistently challenging for trophies.
"And our ambitions don't just stop there - we want to be playing in Europe in years to come - so it would be a big step forward for us and I believe a win on Sunday could be a huge springboard for a really positive season."
The Toffees are unbeaten this season following wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Bristol City in the Women’s Super League.
The success of the team is partly due to the club’s seven signings over the summer, but FA Cup rules stipulate only six of them will be able to play in today’s fixture.
Everton v Chelsea kicks off at 1pm and you can keep up with all the action as it happens here on NewsChain.