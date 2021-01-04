Everton boss Willie Kirk says Sandy MacIver could be ‘best goalkeeper in the world’
Everton boss Willie Kirk has high expectations for Sandy MacIver as he predicts she will be the best goalkeeper in the world.
She has been the first name on the team sheet all season as her spectacular saves have not only grabbed headlines but also earned her the Player of the Match award at the Women’s FA Cup final back in November.
Kirk said: “Sandy has got all the attributes of a modern-day goalkeeper that you’d want. I think she can be the best goalkeeper in the world. I’m not saying she’s there yet, but she can be.
“It’s been great to see her development. We’ve trusted her and given her the platform to perform. She’s grabbed that with both hands.
“If she works hard, stays humble and makes the right career choices, I think she can be the best in the world.”
MacIver will be back in action this weekend in the Women’s Super League as Everton face Manchester United.