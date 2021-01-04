Everton boss Willie Kirk says Sandy MacIver could be ‘best goalkeeper in the world’

<p>MacIver has had a good season for Everton so far</p>

MacIver has had a good season for Everton so far

 (PA)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
17:50pm, Mon 04 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Everton boss Willie Kirk has high expectations for Sandy MacIver as he predicts she will be the best goalkeeper in the world.

She has been the first name on the team sheet all season as her spectacular saves have not only grabbed headlines but also earned her the Player of the Match award at the Women’s FA Cup final back in November.

Kirk said: “Sandy has got all the attributes of a modern-day goalkeeper that you’d want. I think she can be the best goalkeeper in the world. I’m not saying she’s there yet, but she can be.

“It’s been great to see her development. We’ve trusted her and given her the platform to perform. She’s grabbed that with both hands.

“If she works hard, stays humble and makes the right career choices, I think she can be the best in the world.”

MacIver will be back in action this weekend in the Women’s Super League as Everton face Manchester United.

Sign up to our newsletter

Women's Sport

FA Women's Super League

Everton

Willie Kirk