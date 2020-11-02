Everton boss Willie Kirk says the club ‘will be back’ at Wembley after FA Cup final defeat
‘We’ll be back’ is the defiant message Everton manager Willie Kirk had after his club lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.
Kirk’s side initially went 1-0 down to a Sam Mewis header but the Toffees managed to equalise through Valerie Gauvin. The match was pushed to extra time but goals from Georgia Stanway and Janine Beckie crushed Everton dreams.
He said: "I'm very, very proud. There has to be a loser. You don't want that to be you. But in terms of what we did on the pitch, and what we asked of them, they did that. That makes us proud.
"I said if we'd won it, it could be the launch pad to achieve great success over the next few years. I still think that's the case. This only reinforces our beliefs.
"We'll be back here. Everybody can see we have a very special group."
The 2020/21 FA Cup has already begun with preliminary and qualifying rounds, the third round of qualifying took place on November 1.