Everton boss Willie Kirk has spoken about the magic of the Merseyside derby ahead of his side taking on Liverpool in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup tonight.

The Toffees beat their city rivals 1-0 when they met at Anfield in November last year, a day Kirk says he will never forget.

Everton beat Liverpool 1-0 the last time the two sides met 12 months ago (PA)

“Derby days are special. When we beat Liverpool last year at Anfield, it was one of the highlights of my life,” he said.

"Not only did we win the derby, that was the day I found out I was going to be a father for the first time.

"The game itself was a great experience, with 23,500 fans at Anfield. That day was very special and always will be."

Kirk was speaking ahead of what he describes as a must-win game tonight.

"There are a number of reasons why we need to win against Liverpool. We need to win because we haven’t won in four matches. With where we’re at in our development as a squad, that isn’t good enough.

"We need to win because, if we don’t, we’re out of the Continental Cup.

“And we need to win because it’s a derby game. That’s important for the squad, the club and the supporters. We’ve not been shy in sharing that with the players. They know exactly what’s at stake. We are confident about getting a result and putting in a performance.”

Everton were beaten in their opening Conti Cup match against Manchester City and so need to pick up three points against Liverpool if they are to have any realistic ambitions of making it out of their group.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Vicky Jepson is hoping her side can bounce back from their goalless draw with Blackburn in the Women’s Championship at the weekend.

"We have got the derby to look forward to now and it’s a chance to raise our standards and hopefully put things right from the game against Blackburn," she said.

"Derbies are always great occasions, they are great for fans, both sets of players and staff and we are looking forward to it."