Everton manager Willie Kirk has warned his players their season ‘is not going to get any easier’ following an impressive start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The Toffees have won all four of their Women’s Super League games so far and also reached the final of the re-scheduled FA Cup.

Kirk feels his side will now be targeted by other clubs following their excellent start - (Copyright PA)

In a little over two weeks, Everton have managed their packed schedule by winning four out of five games, with their only defeat coming against Manchester City in the League Cup.

And Kirk feels the club’s willingness to back him to build a deep squad means they have been able to cope on multiple fronts.

"When we reflect over those 15 days, we’ve had four wins and learnt a lot from the game we didn’t win," he told the club website. "It’s a fantastic effort from the group. Every single player from the squad of 20 has been on the park during those 15 days and that shows you how important the squad is and the depth we’ve got.

"I was conscious to make sure during the summer that we had a squad good enough to mean we could make changes every game and wouldn’t weaken the team in every area. That’s what’s happened.

"Meg [Finnigan] is the only player who has played every minute, which is testament to her, but also testament to the group that we have made changes but not dropped a level.

"It was a tough one. I thought we made hard work of it at times but a bit of tiredness was perhaps inevitable at the end of those run of games. I’m very proud of the group. We get a couple of days off now which is needed and then we build towards Brighton."

Everton host Brighton at Walton Hall Park on Sunday before travelling to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on November 1.

And Kirk believes his side flying high at the top of the league means it will only get tougher for his players in the coming weeks.

"We’re sitting at the top with Arsenal and we’re there to be shot at," he added.

Brighton will come here next week and give us another tough game. The season isn’t going to get any easier, that’s for sure, and these early experiences will be good."