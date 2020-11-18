Izzy Christiansen’s first half strike was enough to give Everton a 1-0 win over local rivals Liverpool and keep alive their hopes of progressing in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

The Toffees started on the front foot and took just five minutes to open the scoring when a long punt downfield saw Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah get in behind and ahead of Reds keeper Rylee Foster, before she unselfishly laid it off for Christiansen to tap home into an empty net.

But the visitors came back into the match as the first half went on in what was the first ever Merseyside Derby at Everton’s new home of Walton Hall Park.

Liverpool striker Amalie Thestrup should have done better with her close range effort which went straight into the arms of Everton shotstopper Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

And then shortly before the break a corner from Missy Bo Kearns bounced all the way through to Rachel Furness at the back post, but she could only scuff the ball wide.

The match turned into a much scrappier affair in the second half as neither side managed to carve out many clear cut chances.

But it was Everton who looked the more likely to find the net as the game reached the latter stages, with Damaris Egurrola’s header against the post from a corner almost putting the game to bed.

Substitute Hayley Raso also went close late on as Liverpool keeper Rylee Foster made a brilliant diving save to deny her vicious drive, but it was not enough as the Toffees held on for the victory.

The win means both Everton and Liverpool now sit on three points with one match each left to play in the Conti Cup group stages.

Manchester United host Manchester City tomorrow night in the other match in Group C.

You can follow that one live on the NewsChain website from 6:45pm