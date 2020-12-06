Everton face Manchester City for the first time since their 3-1 defeat in a thrilling FA Cup final.

The Women’s Super League match kicks off at Walton Hall Park at 2.30pm, but sadly behind closed doors.

The Toffees currently sit two points above City in the table in fourth with 14 points from seven games.

However, City will be heading into the clash off the back of a three-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Willie Kirk’s side have only lost one game of their 2020/21 campaign

City’s Ellen White scores the opener

Gemma Bonner extends City’s lead in the 26th minute

Welcome back! What a busy afternoon in the WSL! Next up, NewsChain will bring you all the live updates as Everton take on Manchester City.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:32pm Everton squad announcement!

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:33pm Manchester City squad announcement!

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:35pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 1 min: And we're off!

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:38pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 2 min: This is the first time the side's have met since Manchester City took the title in the FA Cup. Stokes crosses wide, but no one is on the post.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:41pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 4 min: If City win they will go above the hosts as they fight to gain a spot in the top three.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:43pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 5 min: Everton are causing problems for City's defence.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:46pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 7 min: Stokes is threatening the left hand side as she looks for her teammates in their attacking box. Everton are extremely quick off the ball in the midfield as Nicoline Sorensen uses her pace.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:49pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 12 min: Everton push for a goal but the box is full of players in black shirts. Bronze, Bonner and Stokes try to create a sequence as they hunt for the first goal.

Sun 06 Dec 2020, 14:51pm Everton 0-0 Manchester City 14 min: City's Rose Lavelle is looking for her first WSL goal since signing for the top-flight club ahead of the new season. Pretty equal play here at Walton Hall Park.