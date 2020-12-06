Everton face Manchester City for the first time since their 3-1 defeat in a thrilling FA Cup final.
The Women’s Super League match kicks off at Walton Hall Park at 2.30pm, but sadly behind closed doors.
The Toffees currently sit two points above City in the table in fourth with 14 points from seven games.
However, City will be heading into the clash off the back of a three-game unbeaten streak in the league.
Everton squad announcement!
Manchester City squad announcement!
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
2 min: This is the first time the side’s have met since Manchester City took the title in the FA Cup.
Stokes crosses wide, but no one is on the post.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
4 min: If City win they will go above the hosts as they fight to gain a spot in the top three.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
5 min: Everton are causing problems for City’s defence.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
7 min: Stokes is threatening the left hand side as she looks for her teammates in their attacking box.
Everton are extremely quick off the ball in the midfield as Nicoline Sorensen uses her pace.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
12 min: Everton push for a goal but the box is full of players in black shirts.
Bronze, Bonner and Stokes try to create a sequence as they hunt for the first goal.
Everton 0-0 Manchester City
14 min: City’s Rose Lavelle is looking for her first WSL goal since signing for the top-flight club ahead of the new season.
Pretty equal play here at Walton Hall Park.
