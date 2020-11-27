Euro qualifiers round-up: Iceland beat Slovakia as Malta demolish Georgia 4-0
Iceland defeated Slovakia 3-1 in a crucial Euro qualifier which means they cement second spot in Group F.
Slovakia opened the scoring through Mária Mikolajová for the first half’s only goal.
Iceland’s patience paid off as Berglind Thorvaldsdóttir equa;ised after 61 minutes.
Two mistakes from Slovakia in the box then resulted in two penalties with both put away by Sara Bjork Gunnarsdóttir in the 67th and 77th minutes which wrapped up the match.
Iceland will have to wait until all the qualifiers are completed in December to see if they are in the top three second-place sides who automatically qualify or if they will be in the play-off tournament.
Meanwhile, Malta secured a 4-0 win over Georgia.
Shona Zammit was first to get her name on the score sheet in the 34th minute and ten minutes later Haley Bugeja doubled Malta’s lead.
Heading into the break the score stood at 2-0 but Malta weren’t finished there as they came out firing in the second half.
Zammit scored the visitors’ third of the evening in the 52nd and her goal was quickly followed up by another from Bugeja.
Euro qualifier action doesn’t stop there as ten more matches are being played today including Northern Ireland v Belarus and Portugal v Scotland.