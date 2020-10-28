Euro qualifier round-up: Northern Ireland grab victory over Belarus as Wales fall short to Norway

Rachel Furness scored for Northern Ireland
By Sarah Rendell
11:26am, Wed 28 Oct 2020
Northern Ireland played the majority of their Euro qualifier against Belarus with ten players after goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns brought down Anastaysia Shcherbachenia in the 27th minute.

But they still managed to find a winner just three minutes before half time as Liverpool’s Rachel Furness headed in from a Demi Vance corner.

The win means if they beat Belarus again and the Faroe Islands in home qualifiers they will make the play-off spots.

Not such good news for Wales, as they slipped up 1-0 at home to Norway.

Strong defending from the hosts saw them head into the break 0-0 but Norway broke the deadlock in the 61st through Frida Maanum.

Wales chased an equaliser, their closest attempt coming from Jess Fishlock, but her shot went just wide.

Norway’s win means they have qualified, with Wales now competing for a play-off spot.

Scotland lost 1-0 to Finland after Eveliina Summanen scored for the hosts in the 49th minute.

Other results: Georgia 1-2 Israel, Moldova 0-3 Poland, Russia 4-2 Turkey, Romania 0-2 Switzerland, Greece 0-4 Ukraine, Czech Republic 3-0 Azerbaijan, Italy 1-3 Denmark, Slovakia 2-0 Latvia, Lithuania 0-9 Belgium, Sweden 2-0 Iceland, Kosovo 0-6 The Netherlands, Portugal 1-0 Cyprus, Austria 0-0 France

