Euro qualifier round-up: Northern Ireland defeat Belarus 3-2 in thriller, but Scotland lose to Portugal
Northern Ireland’s 3-2 victory over Belarus was the pick of the latest Euro qualifiers.
The hosts opened the scoring with a phenomenal hit by Kirsty McGuinness early in the first half but it wasn’t long before Belarus had equalised through Anastasiya Shcherbachenia.
Belarus then handed Northern Ireland the perfect opportunity to take the lead as Rachel Furness was brought down in the box.
Furness stepped up to the spot and put her side ahead for the second time, but just six minutes Belarus drew things level again with a second from Shcherbachenia.
But the home side’s qualification dreams were kept alive when a strike from McGuinness came back off the post only to hit the keeper Nataliya Voskobovich and end up in the net.
Northern Ireland now have to beat the Faroe Islands on December 1 to progress.
Meanwhile, Scotland lost 1-0 to Portugal.
Scotland had their chances throughout the match to score with multiple set piece opportunities but just couldn’t get the ball over the line, while Portugal scored the only goal of the game in the 69th minute through Ana Borges.
Scotland’s Rachel Boyle said afterwards: “We haven’t been clinical enough in front of goal and unfortunately for us we gave them one chance and they took it.”
Other results: Kazakhstan 0-3 North Macedonia, Albania 4-0 Cyprus, Croatia 1-0 Lithuania, Germany 6-0 Greece, Estonia 0-4 Turkey, Russia 3-0 Kosovo, Spain 10-0 Moldova and France 3-0 Austria.