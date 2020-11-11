When it comes to being a captain Manchester City and England’s Jill Scott says Steph Houghton, who wears the armband for both, has it all.

She told The Players podcast: "When you look at qualities a captain should have, Steph ticks them all. It's a massive role, it really is.

"I've seen it over the years how much she's had to take on on her own. I think one of the biggest things is probably kind of not caring too much about what people think of you and I think she's learned to do that."

Houghton herself admitted she tried to be someone she wasn’t when she was first given the armband back in 2014.

"When I got the captaincy I probably tried not to be myself and I tried to be everyone's mate but over six to seven months I worked hard to be myself and stick to what I really believed is right.

"There were other experienced players who could have easily had the captain's armband and had so much more experience than me. I remember thinking I just I feel as though I need to prove to everybody that it's the right decision and I ended up losing so much energy trying to be someone that I wasn't."