England and Chelsea goalkeeper Carly Telford has put retirement on hold to get to the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

She was planning on hanging up her boots after the Games until they were postponed due to the pandemic and she has now set her sights on the 2023 World Cup.

She told The Telegraph: “I'm going to be very honest. My goal was to go to the Olympics, which was meant to happen this year, do the home Euro's, and then I was probably going to retire.

“Obviously, now things have changed, there would have been a gap and then the next World Cup and I didn't think that... I wanted to enjoy my life at 34 years of age and kind of go into the next phase of my career. But things have obviously changed because of Covid.

"I think plans have been moved a little bit, so I want to go to the Olympics still. I still want to go to the Euros but I do realise that at my age things may change. I don't know what my club situation will be either. So for now it's the short-sighted goal of going to the Olympics and then we'll see what the future holds.

“But for me, it's just doing what I've always done, work hard and let the people who sit behind desks and chairs make the decisions in selecting myself or other goalkeepers to help this team win.”

England are next in action in their match against Germany on October 27 and Telford is in the squad travelling to the friendly.