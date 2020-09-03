England star Rachel Daly signs loan deal for WSL side West Ham
England international Rachel Daly has signed a loan deal for Women’s Super League side West Ham.
Daly has signed from National Women’s Soccer League club Houston Dash, where she is captain, on a deal that runs until the end of 2020.
“I am very excited to join West Ham United on loan and come and play in the Barclays FA Women's Super League,” she said.
“West Ham is a fantastic club with a strong squad, filled with proven internationals and talented youngsters, and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone in the team."
This comes just days after Daly renewed her contract for Dash for another three years at the US club.
She captained the side to their first trophy win in the Challenge Cup this summer and picked up the Golden Boot and Most Valuable Player award as well.
Hammers manager Matt Beard said the 35-cap England player will fit into the squad perfectly.
“I am delighted to bring Rachel to West Ham. The opportunity to have a proven England international in our squad on a short-term deal was too good of an opportunity to pass up," he said.
“Rachel is an experienced player, proven at the top level of the game, who will fit into our squad perfectly in terms of how we play and what we expect from our squad. I am looking forward to working with her over the coming months.”
The WSL gets underway this weekend with West Ham’s first match being away against Spurs on Sunday.