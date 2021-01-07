England star Jodie Taylor extends deal at Lyon until the end of the season
England player Jodie Taylor will remain at Champions League holders Lyon until the end of the season after extending her deal.
Taylor joined Lyon on loan in August from OL Reign after the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup ended.
Her deal now runs through to the end of the French domestic season in June with the Champions League final set for May. Lyon are on track to defend their title after defeating Juventus to reach the last 16.
This means Taylor will miss the NWSL’s Challenge Cup which starts in April and is unlikely to feature in their regular season as that begins in May.
And despite many of her NWSL team-mates heading to the Women’s Super League there is no hint the England star will return to the league.
The last time she played in England was in 2017 for Arsenal.