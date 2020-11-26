Emma Heikkilä becomes first Finnish player to sign for Hibernian Women
Emma Heikkilä has become the first Finnish star to sign for Scottish Women’s Premier League side Hibernian.
The 24 year-old midfielder has joined from America where she studied and played football for Nova Southeastern University in Florida.
Heikkilä, who has represented her country at youth level, said: "I’ve loved the training sessions I’ve had with the team. I can see there is a lot of intensity.
"I love that we share ambitions to be successful. Hopefully we can go as high as possible.
“I want to score goals. I want to assist. I want to do everything I can so we can excel.”
Hibs head coach Dean Gibson added: "She’s a player who comes to us with good experience and played at decent level out in the United States.
“Emma will bring creativity and goals. She has had a brilliant record over the past few years in both assisting others and scoring goals.”
Heikkilä is set to go back home to Finland for December and will return to Scotland in January.
Hibernian are currently in fourth in the top-flight and will next face Hearts on December 6.