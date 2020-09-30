Elisha Sulola signs first professional contract for Tottenham

Sulola has been at the club seven years ago
By Sarah Rendell
12:20pm, Wed 30 Sep 2020
Elisha Sulola has secured her first professional contract for Tottenham ahead of their Women’s Super League clash against Manchester City this weekend.

Sulola, 19,  joined the club seven years ago and has risen through their academy ranks to earn her contract.

She made her senior debut in December 2019 in the Continental League Cup.

Sulola said:  “I’m really pleased to sign my first professional contract, it’s a step that I have been working towards for a while. 

"I’m excited to play my part in the future of this great Club and being a local girl who has come through the ranks makes it even more special for me.”

Spurs will face City on Sunday with a kick off time of 12.30pm. You can keep up with all the action live, here on NewsChain.

