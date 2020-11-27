Denmark’s Women’s Super League players allowed to travel home for international duty
Danish players in the Women’s Super League will be allowed to travel home for international duty next month.
Denmark are due to play Italy on December 1 in a qualification match for Euro 2022.
Chelsea star Pernille Harder, Aston Villa's Stine Larsen and Everton pair Nicoline Sorensen and Rikke Sevecke will now be allowed to leave the country.
Without an exemption, the players would have been required to self-isolate for 14 days on their return to England if they had played in the international fixture.
However, the Danish Football Association and UK Government have now reached an agreement to make them exempt from the travel restrictions.
Denmark women’s manager Lars Søndergaard said: "It is positive that we get the players in the English clubs home, so we can put up with the strongest team.
"I welcome how the post-selected players have stepped in and contributed on the training ground. That says a lot about how many talented players we have in Danish women's football. Now we look forward to the match against Italy."
All four players will now be allowed to play for their WSL clubs from the weekend of December 5-6.