Demi Vance to miss Northern Ireland’s crucial Euro 2022 qualifier following knee injury
Northern Ireland star Demi Vance is set to miss out on the final Euro 2022 qualifier against the Faroe Islands due to injury.
The 29 year-old defender sustained an ACL during Northern Ireland’s 3-2 win over Belarus on Friday and is set to undergo surgery as a result.
She misses tonight’s game at the Seaview in Belfast - the biggest game in Northern Ireland’s history.
If Kenny Shiels’ side wins it means they will secure a play-off place in the competition for the first time.
Vance said: "As gutting as it is, I have to believe everything happens for a reason. I will continue to stay positive throughout the highs and lows of this long process.”
Vance, who has earned 53 caps for her country, currently plays in the Scottish Women’s Premier League for Rangers.