Aston Villa had a frustrating introduction to the Women’s Super League as two defensive mistakes allowed Manchester City to capitalise and claim a 2-0 victory.

The opening fixture of the league was the first ever for Villa after being promoted and their naivety was the difference.

The first goal came after six minutes after a mix-up in Villa's defence. They attempted to play out from the back and as the ball was passed back to keeper Sian Rodgers, it ended up at the feet of Georgia Stanway who didn’t let the opportunity go begging.

Villa then seemed to settle into the game, putting some attacking phases together. But their hard work was for nothing as in the 21st minute Stanway pounced on Rodgers’ attempt at a clearance to double City's lead.

The hosts then looked to get one back and thought they had through Ramona Petzelberger but she was ruled offside.

White's second half goal was ruled offside - (Copyright PA)

Villa looked more threatening in the second half as they created multiple chances. Their best came in the 46th minute as new signing Diana Silva got herself into a great position, even beating City keeper Ellie Roebuck, but her shot went wide.

And City should have won by more, but two further efforts by substitute Ellen White and Chloe Kelly, were ruled offside.

City then closed out the game to give their new manager Gareth Taylor a winning start to the club’s campaign.

Player of the match Stanway said: “It wasn’t our best performance but if someone said 2-0 [before the match] we would’ve taken it.”

Villa will play Reading next weekend, while City will be against Brighton and Hove Albion.