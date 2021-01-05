Defender Anna Wilcox signs first professional deal at Coventry United
Coventry United defender Anna Wilcox has signed her first professional contract for the FA Women’s Championship club.
The 25 year-old returned to the side in March last year after spending time at West Bromwich Albion in the FA Women's National League.
On her signing, she said: "Really pleased to be given the opportunity at a club that I love being a part of and one that shares the same passion for the game that I do.
“The club is in an extremely positive position and I can’t wait to push on for the remainder of the season and see what the club can achieve in the future.”
Jay Bradford’s team currently sit in ninth in the table and will next face Sheffield United on January 17.