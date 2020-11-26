Crystal Palace goalkeeper Chloe Morgan has been nominated in this year’s Football Black List.

The 30 year-old has been shortlisted for the Cyrille Regis Players award for 'raising awareness of both Black representation and LGBT+ inclusion in the women’s game’.

The list was founded in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds with the aim to celebrate the most influential black people in the British game.

Morgan wrote on Twitter: "Feeling incredibly honoured to have made@FootieBlackList.

"This year, I have definitely found my voice and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to speak up on issues which matter most to me - equality in sport! Thank you to those who inspired me."

Morgan signed for FA Women’s Championship side Palace in the summer from Women’s Super League club Tottenham Hotspur, where she made 32 appearances.

After she had left the women’s side she dropped an ‘equality bombshell’ about how her values were 'not always aligned with the main club’.

She will be up against Marcus Rashford, Tyrone Mings, Troy Deeney, and Wilfried Zaha for the award.

There are six other categories which include Media; Administration; Coaching and Management; Commercial; Community; and Practitioners.

In the administration category, Aston Villa’s women's sporting director Eniola Aluko has been nominated.

Mann said: “The Football Black List provides a snapshot of the wonderful contribution the Black community makes to the national sport. We hope it inspires the next generation of Black leaders to follow those listed and the initiative helps encourage the football industry to put diversity at the top of the agenda – where it needs to be to make much needed progress in this area.”

Last year Anita Asante won the Cyrille Regis Players' Award.