Coventry United striker Maz Gauntlett to undergo surgery for ACL injury
14:22pm, Tue 24 Nov 2020
Coventry United star Maz Gauntlett is set to have surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
The 31 year-old midfielder has featured in both the Championship and Continental League Cup group stages.
United said the club and medical team will help Gauntlett with her recovery and ‘support her in every way possible’.
The side currently sit in ninth in the table and next face London City on December 6.