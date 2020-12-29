Coventry United star Fiona Worts heads to W-League side Adelaide United

<p>Fiona Worts will begin the W-League season with Adelaide United</p>

 (Twitter: Fiona Worts)
By Alicia Turner
23:48pm, Tue 29 Dec 2020
W-League side Adelaide United have announced the signing of striker Fiona Worts for the 2020/21 season. 

The English star has joined from FA Women’s Championship side Coventry United and has had previous experience with Leicester City. 

On her signing, she said: "I’m incredibly excited, I had to work incredibly hard for it and it’s a big opportunity for me and really excited to start the season.

“I just want to get some minutes on the pitch and try and prove that I deserve to be playing there.”

United head coach Adrian Stenta added: "Fiona is a player we believe can offer a lot to our team.

“She is a forward with experience and has scored goals wherever she has played.”

The side will begin their new campaign on December 30 against Canberra United.

