Coventry United star Fiona Worts heads to W-League side Adelaide United
W-League side Adelaide United have announced the signing of striker Fiona Worts for the 2020/21 season.
The English star has joined from FA Women’s Championship side Coventry United and has had previous experience with Leicester City.
On her signing, she said: "I’m incredibly excited, I had to work incredibly hard for it and it’s a big opportunity for me and really excited to start the season.
“I just want to get some minutes on the pitch and try and prove that I deserve to be playing there.”
United head coach Adrian Stenta added: "Fiona is a player we believe can offer a lot to our team.
“She is a forward with experience and has scored goals wherever she has played.”
The side will begin their new campaign on December 30 against Canberra United.