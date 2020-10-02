Courtney Sweetman-Kirk signs for Sheffield United
Sheffield United have announced the signing of striker Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.
The 29 year-old has joined from Liverpool after spending two years at the Women’s Super League club before they were relegated.
On her signing, she said: "I'm buzzing. It was something for me this time around I wanted to take my time with.
“I think lockdown for everyone was a time to look at themselves and I wanted to make sure the decision was right for me."
Head coach Neil Redfearn added: "Courtney is a great addition to the group. She is a proven scorer and vastly experienced at Championship level and gives us options all across the front line with her versatility and creativity.
“We're really pleased to get Courts in as I'm sure she will prove to be a valuable asset to a quality group.”
The side currently sit at the top of the league and will face Charlton Athletic on October 4.