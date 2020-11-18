Everton and Liverpool meet tonight in the FA Women’s Continental League Cup in a mouthwatering Merseyside derby.

Willie Kirk’s side have made a strong start to the season as they challenge the teams looking to win the Women’s Super League title.

But a heavy 4-0 defeat to Chelsea followed up by a disappointing 1-1 draw to Reading could mean they are a little low on confidence heading into this one.

Meanwhile Liverpool, who were relegated from the top flight last season, currently sit third in the Women’s Championship after eight games.

They come into this one off the back of a goalless draw with Blackburn at the weekend, but more importantly already have a win to their name in the League Cup after they beat rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Everton lost their only match in the competition so far against Manchester City, so will see this as a must win.

Here is everything you need to know about the match

Liverpool winger Rinsola Babajide will be buoyed by her England call-up earlier this week (EMPICS Sport)

What time and channel?

Everton v Liverpool kicks off at 7pm on Wednesday, November 18 and is being played at the Toffees home ground of Walton Hall Park.

The game is not being broadcast on TV, but there is a way you can stream the match.

How can I stream the match?

You can stream Everton v Liverpool through the use of the FA Player app, which is free to use.

The app, which can also be used for extensive coverage of the WSL and Women’s Championship, will go live with the Merseyside derby just prior to kick off.

Team News

Everton keeper Sand MacIver is expected to start just 24 hours after being named in Phil Neville’s final Lionesses squad of 2020.

Speaking about being called up to the national team again following her inclusion in the SheBelieves Cup squad, Kirk said: "Sandy’s call-up is thoroughly deserved. She’s been exceptional. She’s a huge talent.

"I think she can push to be England’s number one for a number of years."

But the Toffees boss was left baffled as to why Izzy Christiansen was left out of Neville’s 29-player squad.

"I think Izzy’s been excellent this season. I’m disappointed for her and she will be disappointed, too," he added.

"She’ll deal with that in the right way. It motivates her even more to do well in a blue jersey. Izzy will continue to focus on playing for us and, hopefully, the next squad announcement will be better news for her."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have not announced any injury or fitness concerns heading into the match.