Conti Cup round-up: Miedema strikes four times to seal Arsenal victory as West Ham beat Reading
Several matches from the second round of the Continental League Cup group stage took place last night, here’s a round-up of all the action.
Arsenal stormed to a 4-0 win over London City Lionesses with all four goals being scored by Vivianne Miedema.
The Gunners’ superstar striker bagged a hat-trick before half-time, adding a fourth in the second half before being substituted after 62 minutes.
And it wasn’t just the Dutch international who had a good game. Goalkeeper Fran Stenson marked her debut with a phenomenal save in the 57th minute from Atlanta Primus.
Meanwhile, West Ham defeated Reading 3-0, inspired by an incredible performance from Martha Thomas who had three assists.
Alisha Lehmann, Emily van Egmond and Rachel Daly were the scorers to give West Ham three points and see them top their group.
Coventry’s match against Aston Villa and Brighton’s clash with Charlton Athletic were both postponed due to Covid-19 tests.
While Manchester United’s match against Everton was called off due to safety concerns.
Other results: Liverpool 0-3 Manchester City, Sheffield United 0-6 Durham, Leicester City 5-2 Blackburn Rovers, London Bees 1-0 Lewes