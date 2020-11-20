Conti Cup round-up: Manchester City and Aston Villa secure quarter-final places
The final round of Continental League Cup group stage matches have been played, but not all the quarter-final spots are now sorted due to postponed fixtures.
However, last night’s games did see Manchester City and Aston Villa secure their places in the next round.
City faced Manchester United in another tense derby between the two giants.
Both sides had chances throughout the match with United’s Lauren James and City’s Georgia Stanway causing problems for the keepers.
However, neither side made the breakthrough and so it went to penalties.
And although they won the shoot-out, United are out of the tournament as they do not have enough points to be one of the second place teams to reach the quarter-finals.
Elsewhere, Villa picked up a bonus point after beating Durham on penalties. It was 1-1 after 90 minutes thanks to strikes from Durham’s Emily Roberts and Villa’s Emma Follis.
Follis missed her attempt before Sarah Wilson converted to put Durham ahead.
Villa’s Nadine Hanssen scored hers but Durham’s Beth Hepple’s strike was saved. Caroline Siems then scored for Villa and Durham’s Mollie Lambert’s was saved.
Villa star Stine Larsen then struck home as Durham’s Lauren Briggs did the same. It was then down to Villa’s Natalie Haigh to put her side through and she made no mistake.
Other results:
Crystal Palace 6-1 London Bees
Coventry United 0-4 Sheffield United