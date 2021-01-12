The Continental League Cup quarter-finals kick off this week though not all of them will be going ahead.

Defending champions Chelsea’s match against Manchester City has been postponed due to City players testing positive for Covid-19 and other ‘mitigating factors’.

This comes after City’s Women’s Super League match against West Ham was rescheduled for the same reasons.

However, the other three quarters are on track to go ahead and are set to be huge clashes.

Bristol City v Aston Villa

Villa will be hoping to get another win over City (Twitter: Aston Villa Women)

Bristol City will be hoping to get one back over Aston Villa in their quarter on Wednesday as the last time the two teams met in the Women’s Super League, Villa won 4-0.

Villa have had good form in the Conti Cup so far this season, winning all of their group stage matches and City have also not lost a match yet.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm.

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

City will look to continue their Cup run (Twitter: Leicester City Women)

This fixture is the only one between two Championship clubs and will be interesting as City are currently dominating the second tier.

City are aiming for promotion into the WSL this season and are currently three points clear of second place Durham, while Palace are in eighth, 17 points behind.

Palace were one of the two second place clubs to qualify for the cup quarters after they recorded two wins and loss in the group stage. While City won both of their group stage matches to top their group.

The knock-out fixture kicks off at 8pm on Thursday and it will be available to watch on the FA Player.

West Ham v Durham

West Ham will want to best Durham (PA)

West Ham’s clash with Durham is scheduled for January 21, but strangely with no explanation as to the delay.

However, the match will be an interesting one as it pitches a struggling WSL side against one of the top sides in the Championship.

The Hammers have had run of good form in the Conti Cup this season, winning all games to date, while Durham won two games and lost one.

Manchester City v Chelsea

City’s game against Chelsea has been postponed (PA Wire)

When the news was announced City would be postponing the match Chelsea players made their feelings known on social media.

Beth England tweeted: “If I speak”

While Fran Kirby wrote: “Good luck trying to fit that one in”

And Carly Telford let her frustration out by sharing a clip of a woman saying ‘not another one’. This was made in reference to all of the Women’s Super League matches that were postponed at the weekend.

The match will now be played on January 20.