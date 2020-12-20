Conti Cup quarter-final draw revealed: Trophy holders Chelsea will take on Manchester City
The Continental League Cup quarter-final fixtures have been confirmed and holders Chelsea will face Manchester City in the knock-out round.
Chelsea won the title last season whereas City were knocked out in the semi-final stage by Arsenal.
Bristol City will face Aston Villa. Tanya Oxtoby’s side will be hoping it is not a repeat of their Women’s Super League fixture earlier this month when Villa demolished them 4-0.
West Ham will take on Durham who are performing exceedingly well in the Championship and are top of the table.
The clash will be an interesting one as the Hammers are currently in a battle for relegation.
Finally, Championship clubs Crystal Palace and Leicester City will go toe-to-toe to progress to the semi-finals.
The quarter-finals will take place on January 13-14, just a few days after clubs return from the winter break on January 9/10.